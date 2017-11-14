Annette Bening Talks About Romancing Jamie Bell for 'Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool'

Annette Bening and Jamie Bell pose for a photo at a screening of their movie Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool on Tuesday (November 14) in New York City.

The actors plays a couple in the film and Annette has opened up about getting to romance a younger man on the big screen.

“It was wonderful. When I started [acting] when I was 30-something, I was always playing alongside men who were much older than I was – Robert De Niro, Harrison Ford, my husband [Warren Beatty]. Wonderful actors, I’m not complaining, I loved it – but that is the norm and so to have it turned the other way, in a way that’s loving and sophisticated [was great],” she told the BBC.