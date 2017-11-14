Top Stories
Annette Bening Talks About Romancing Jamie Bell for 'Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool'

Annette Bening Talks About Romancing Jamie Bell for 'Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool'

Annette Bening and Jamie Bell pose for a photo at a screening of their movie Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool on Tuesday (November 14) in New York City.

The actors plays a couple in the film and Annette has opened up about getting to romance a younger man on the big screen.

“It was wonderful. When I started [acting] when I was 30-something, I was always playing alongside men who were much older than I was – Robert De Niro, Harrison Ford, my husband [Warren Beatty]. Wonderful actors, I’m not complaining, I loved it – but that is the norm and so to have it turned the other way, in a way that’s loving and sophisticated [was great],” she told the BBC.
jamie bell annette bening film stars luncheon 01
jamie bell annette bening film stars luncheon 02
jamie bell annette bening film stars luncheon 03
jamie bell annette bening film stars luncheon 04
jamie bell annette bening film stars luncheon 05
jamie bell annette bening film stars luncheon 06
jamie bell annette bening film stars luncheon 07
jamie bell annette bening film stars luncheon 08

Credit: Marion Curtis; Photos: Starpix/Just Jared
