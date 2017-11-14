Top Stories
Tue, 14 November 2017 at 6:04 pm

Ansel Elgort & Girlfriend Violetta Komyshan Hold Hands While Arriving in Sydney!

Ansel Elgort & Girlfriend Violetta Komyshan Hold Hands While Arriving in Sydney!

Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan are making an adorable arrival!

The 23-year-old Baby Driver actor and his 21-year-old girlfriend were spotted holding hands and smiling while arriving ahead of the 2017 GQ Australia Men of the Year Awards on Tuesday (November 14) in Sydney, Australia.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ansel Elgort

“You’ll never be a trend setter if you follow trends,” Ansel wrote on Twitter before setting off for Sydney.

The two are clearly smitten with each other: they were holding hands and kissing on the way to the airport together in Los Angeles before their arrival!
