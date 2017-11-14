Top Stories
Chad Michael Murray Responds to 'One Tree Hill' Showrunner's Harassment Allegations

'Jimmy Fallon' Producer Reveals the Heartbreaking Story Behind Taylor Swift's Unscheduled Performance

Sam Heughan & Caitriona Balfe React to X-Rated 'Outlander' Subtitle Mishap!

How Often Do Kim Kardashian & Kanye West See Their Surrogate?

Tue, 14 November 2017 at 1:33 pm

Ben Affleck Will Spend Thanksgiving with Jennifer Garner & Family

Ben Affleck Will Spend Thanksgiving with Jennifer Garner & Family

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner will be spending Thanksgiving together.

The 45-year-old Justice League star revealed his holiday plans while on the red carpet at the movie’s premiere.

Ben told E! News that brother Casey Affleck, his best friend Matt Damon, his mom, and his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner will all be around for the holiday.

“My mom’s coming out, and I think my brother will come over. We’ll go down the street and see Matt’s family. Thanksgiving’s a nice holiday,” he said.
