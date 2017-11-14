Blake Shelton Is People's Sexiest Man Alive 2017!

Top Stories
Tue, 14 November 2017 at 8:06 pm

It’s official – Blake Shelton is People’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2017!

The 41-year-old country star was rumored to be the choice over the weekend, and it just became official.

“Thank you @people!!!! Don’t hate me because I’m beautiful…” Blake tweeted along with the cover real.

He opened up to the mag about getting the honor, which his The Voice co-star Adam Levine has received in the past.

“I can’t wait to shove this up Adam’s ass,” he said. “As proud as I am and honored that you guys asked me, that’s really the only thing I care about.”

Check out the cover photo below!

A post shared by People Magazine (@people) on

Photos: Getty
