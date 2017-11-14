Top Stories
Tue, 14 November 2017 at 12:18 pm

Carey Mulligan Reveals Why She Doesn't Tell People She's an Actress on 'Late Night'!

Carey Mulligan Reveals Why She Doesn't Tell People She's an Actress on 'Late Night'!

Carey Mulligan made an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday evening (November 13) and revealed why she doesn’t like telling people she’s an actress.

The 32-year-old told Seth that most of the time people don’t know her movies when listing them out so she just tells them she’s a geographer to avoid having to explain.

“I just stopped saying [I'm an actress] and started saying, ‘oh, I studied geography,’ because then there is no follow-up,” Carey said. “The conversation dies and you can just move on.”

Carey also talked to Seth about her latest film Mudbound, which hits theaters on Friday (November 17).


Credit: Lloyd Bishop; Photos: NBC
