Chad Michael Murray Responds to 'One Tree Hill' Showrunner's Harassment Allegations

'Jimmy Fallon' Producer Reveals the Heartbreaking Story Behind Taylor Swift's Unscheduled Performance

Sam Heughan & Caitriona Balfe React to X-Rated 'Outlander' Subtitle Mishap!

How Often Do Kim Kardashian & Kanye West See Their Surrogate?

Tue, 14 November 2017 at 7:13 pm

Celebrities React to Australia's Vote to Legalize Same Sex Marriage

Celebrities React to Australia's Vote to Legalize Same Sex Marriage

Nick Jonas, Kylie Minogue, Dustin Lance Black and more stars are celebrating Australia’s decision to legalize same-sex marriage via national postal survey!

The results of the national poll were announced on Wednesday (November 15) in Australia, and out of 12.7 million voters, 61.6% voted in favor of legalization, paving the way for the country to become the world’s 26th nation to officially recognize same-sex marriage.

The result of this poll will lead to a same-sex marriage bill in parliament. Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull promises marriage equality should be law by Christmas.

Check out some reactions by stars, including Patricia Arquette and Tegan & Sara, below!
