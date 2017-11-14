Celebrities React to Australia's Vote to Legalize Same Sex Marriage
Nick Jonas, Kylie Minogue, Dustin Lance Black and more stars are celebrating Australia’s decision to legalize same-sex marriage via national postal survey!
The results of the national poll were announced on Wednesday (November 15) in Australia, and out of 12.7 million voters, 61.6% voted in favor of legalization, paving the way for the country to become the world’s 26th nation to officially recognize same-sex marriage.
The result of this poll will lead to a same-sex marriage bill in parliament. Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull promises marriage equality should be law by Christmas.
Check out some reactions by stars, including Patricia Arquette and Tegan & Sara, below!
#Australia … ππ» #MarriageEquality π Love is love, always was love, always will be love.
— kylie minogue (@kylieminogue) November 14, 2017
Yes Australia! π³οΈβπ
— Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) November 14, 2017
Seeing my feed full of rainbows leaves me breathless. So happy. Everyone tweet rainbows until your thumbs hurt!!!!!!! π³οΈβπππ³οΈβπππ³οΈβπ pic.twitter.com/WQohc0sqXL
— Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) November 15, 2017
So honored to be in your beautiful country #Australia as you take this historic step. Congratulations!!!! pic.twitter.com/KpkT2q2RQh
— Josh Gad (@joshgad) November 14, 2017
Itβs a #YES to marriage equality in #Australia by 61.6% β€οΈπ§‘πππ
— Dustin Lance Black (@DLanceBlack) November 14, 2017
Yay!!! πππππππππ #MarriageEquality https://t.co/1oeC0YVrI0
— Tegan and Sara (@teganandsara) November 14, 2017
AUSTRALIA!! Hooray! YES! You did it! π³οΈβπ β€οΈ!!
— Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) November 14, 2017
Let the joyous news be spread, the wicked old witch at last is dead! Congrats Oz, Iβm over the rainbow for you! #australia #LoveIsLove pic.twitter.com/ZwySDckDsK
— Andy Mientus (@andymientus) November 14, 2017