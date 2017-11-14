Celebrities React to Australia's Vote to Legalize Same Sex Marriage

Nick Jonas, Kylie Minogue, Dustin Lance Black and more stars are celebrating Australia’s decision to legalize same-sex marriage via national postal survey!

The results of the national poll were announced on Wednesday (November 15) in Australia, and out of 12.7 million voters, 61.6% voted in favor of legalization, paving the way for the country to become the world’s 26th nation to officially recognize same-sex marriage.

The result of this poll will lead to a same-sex marriage bill in parliament. Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull promises marriage equality should be law by Christmas.

Check out some reactions by stars, including Patricia Arquette and Tegan & Sara, below!