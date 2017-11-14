Chad Michael Murray Responds to 'One Tree Hill' Showrunner's Harassment Allegations

Chad Michael Murray is standing with the women of One Tree Hill after sexual harassment allegations were made against the showrunner, Mark Schwahn.

“The women of OTH have always been strong and incredible,” the 36-year-old actor said in a statement (via EW). “Today they’ve made us all even more proud by standing as a beacon of what is right, and continuing to lead & change the atmosphere of society. This affects all avenues of life, from our day to day activities in passing to each and every single work place. Respect and love must lead the way. A new frontier has arrived & it’s an honor to see all women stand up to the opposition that has caused so much pain. Equal rights & equal treatment isn’t an option, it is mandatory. Equality, safety and respect for all is the goal. I stand with all the those who have suffered & pray that this evil will meet its demise in the strength of this movement. OTH Women- I’m so dang proud of you.”

Several women on the show came forward with a letter and the men of the show have been supporting them.