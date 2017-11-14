Top Stories
Chad Michael Murray Responds to 'One Tree Hill' Showrunner's Harassment Allegations

Taylor Swift Performs 'New Year's Day' on 'Tonight Show' - Watch Now!

Gigi Hadid Gets Her Family's Support at Glamour Women of the Year Awards!

How Often Do Kim Kardashian & Kanye West See Their Surrogate?

Tue, 14 November 2017 at 11:42 am

Colin Farrell Opens Up About His Mystery Girlfriend on 'Ellen'!

Colin Farrell makes an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Tuesday (November 14), and opens up about his love life and shares how he finds time to “rendezvous” with his mystery girlfriend despite their busy schedules.

“My girlfriend she travels a lot as well with work so often times we’re two ships passing in the night but we make sure to find a port that we can, you know, rendezvous at,” the 41-year-old actor told Ellen.

“No [she's not in the business], but she travels a lot in her work and works very hard. It’s been quite awhile now,” Colin added. “I’m [happy], I adore her.”

Colin also talked about his latest film The Killing of a Sacred Deer and opened up about bringing his two sons, Henry and James, to the set of his upcoming film Dumbo.


Photos: Michael Rozman / Warner Bros.
