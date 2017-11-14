Demi Lovato Teases Spanish Song With Luis Fonsi - Listen Now!

Demi Lovato is finally teasing her long awaited song with Luis Fonsi!

The 25-year-old entertainer and the 39-year-old singer are teaming up on a Spanish song and it sounds like it’s going to be amazing!

Demi took to social media to share a preview of the song, where she can be heard singing several lines in Spanish.

“November 17th 😏 @luisfonsi,” Demi captioned the video.

Although the duo have not released the song’s title, it’s set to be released on November 17th.

Check out the entire preview of the song below…