'Difficult People' Canceled After 3 Seasons, Billy Eichner Reacts

Billy Eichner and Julie Klausner‘s Hulu series Difficult People has been canceled after three seasons.

The two comedians played fictional versions of themselves in the series set in New York City.

“Yes it’s true. DIFFICULT PEOPLE has come to an end. Thanks to many people but above all my friend, @julieklausner. A singular comedic voice & the funniest person I know. I cannot WAIT to see what Julie creates next. Thanks to all of you Difficult People out there who watched,” Billy tweeted after the news went public.

ARE YOU SAD to say goodbye to Difficult People?