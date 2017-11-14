Top Stories
Blake Shelton Is People's Sexiest Man Alive 2017!

Blake Shelton Is People's Sexiest Man Alive 2017!

Khloe Kardashian Covers Her Baby Bump While Filming at the Studio!

Khloe Kardashian Covers Her Baby Bump While Filming at the Studio!

Chad Michael Murray Responds to 'One Tree Hill' Showrunner's Harassment Allegations

Chad Michael Murray Responds to 'One Tree Hill' Showrunner's Harassment Allegations

How Often Do Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West See Their Surrogate?

How Often Do Kim Kardashian & Kanye West See Their Surrogate?

Tue, 14 November 2017 at 9:19 pm

'Difficult People' Canceled After 3 Seasons, Billy Eichner Reacts

'Difficult People' Canceled After 3 Seasons, Billy Eichner Reacts

Billy Eichner and Julie Klausner‘s Hulu series Difficult People has been canceled after three seasons.

The two comedians played fictional versions of themselves in the series set in New York City.

“Yes it’s true. DIFFICULT PEOPLE has come to an end. Thanks to many people but above all my friend, @julieklausner. A singular comedic voice & the funniest person I know. I cannot WAIT to see what Julie creates next. Thanks to all of you Difficult People out there who watched,” Billy tweeted after the news went public.

ARE YOU SAD to say goodbye to Difficult People?
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Billy Eichner, Difficult People, Julie Klausner

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meek Mill's famous friends are demanding his release from prison - TMZ
  • You need to watch Taylor Swift's surprise performance - Just Jared Jr
  • Stephen Amell is supporting his Arrow co-stars after their executive producer is suspended for sexual harassment - TooFab
  • The Lord of the Rings is officially getting a TV series - The Hollywood Reporter
  • There are some new details about The Originals' final season - Just Jared Jr
  • ScallyWag

    Difficult People is one of the funniest and underrated shows. Yes I’m very sad to see it end.