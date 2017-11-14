Get to Know Bonnie McKee with These 10 Fun Facts (Exclusive)

Bonnie McKee is gearing up to release some great new music over the next year so we recently caught up with the singing songwriting superstar to learn more about her!

The 33-year-old entertainer – who has written songs for the likes of Katy Perry, Kesha, Ellie Goulding and Rita Ora – shared 10 Fun Facts that you probably don’t know about her in celebration of the release of her latest single “Thorns,” which you can stream below. Check them out:

1. I once got kicked out of a party at Prince ’s house.

2. I don't have any piercings on my body, including my ears.

3. I have a reoccurring nightmare of Tsunamis.

4. I once saved Katy Perry from drowning.

5. I was in a hip hop group with Macklemore in Seattle in high school

6. I’ve never had a cavity.

7. As a child I lived in a tiny village in England!

8. I collect vintage telephones and electronics, some say it’s hoarding…

9. I always order the weirdest thing on the menu, or everything on the menu. But I hate pizza.

10. I have Synthesia (see colors when I hear music).



Bonnie McKee – ‘Thorns’

Bonnie’s latest single “Thorns” is also available to purchase on iTunes now!