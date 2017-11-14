Idris Elba & Girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre Make a Cute Couple on the Red Carpet in London!

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre look so cute together on the red carpet!

The 45-year-old actor and his 29-year-old girlfriend posed for pictures together at the Ferrari: Under the Skin launch party at the Design Museum Kensington on Tuesday (November 14) in London, England.

The event celebrated the launch of the new exhibit at The Design Museum, which launches on Wednesday (November 15).

Idris recently visited The Ellen DeGeneres Show and opened up about being a struggling actor living out of his car in New York City years ago.