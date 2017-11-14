Jaden Smith Performs 'Watch Me' on 'Late Late Show' - Watch!

All eyes on Jaden Smith!

The 19-year-old star performed a high-energy rendition of his track “Watch Me” on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Monday night (November 13).

Jaden debuted the video for “Watch Me” back in the summer, which found the rapper and actor bringing the heat as a rock star in the desert.

Jaden and his girlfriend Odessa Adlon were recently spotted getting goofy for the paparazzi. The two have been dating since April when they shared a romantic beach day in Miami.

Watch his performance below!