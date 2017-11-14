Top Stories
Chad Michael Murray Responds to 'One Tree Hill' Showrunner's Harassment Allegations

Chad Michael Murray Responds to 'One Tree Hill' Showrunner's Harassment Allegations

'Jimmy Fallon' Producer Reveals the Heartbreaking Story Behind Taylor Swift's Unscheduled Performance

'Jimmy Fallon' Producer Reveals the Heartbreaking Story Behind Taylor Swift's Unscheduled Performance

Sam Heughan &amp; Caitriona Balfe React to X-Rated 'Outlander' Subtitle Mishap!

Sam Heughan & Caitriona Balfe React to X-Rated 'Outlander' Subtitle Mishap!

How Often Do Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West See Their Surrogate?

How Often Do Kim Kardashian & Kanye West See Their Surrogate?

Tue, 14 November 2017 at 12:18 pm

Jaden Smith Performs 'Watch Me' on 'Late Late Show' - Watch!

Jaden Smith Performs 'Watch Me' on 'Late Late Show' - Watch!

All eyes on Jaden Smith!

The 19-year-old star performed a high-energy rendition of his track “Watch Me” on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Monday night (November 13).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jaden Smith

Jaden debuted the video for “Watch Me” back in the summer, which found the rapper and actor bringing the heat as a rock star in the desert.

Jaden and his girlfriend Odessa Adlon were recently spotted getting goofy for the paparazzi. The two have been dating since April when they shared a romantic beach day in Miami.

Watch his performance below!
Just Jared on Facebook
jaden smith corden 01
jaden smith corden 02
jaden smith corden 03

Photos: CBS
Posted to: Jaden Smith, James Corden

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meek Mill's famous friends are demanding his release from prison - TMZ
  • You need to watch Taylor Swift's surprise performance - Just Jared Jr
  • Stephen Amell is supporting his Arrow co-stars after their executive producer is suspended for sexual harassment - TooFab
  • The Lord of the Rings is officially getting a TV series - The Hollywood Reporter
  • There are some new details about The Originals' final season - Just Jared Jr