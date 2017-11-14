James McAvoy, Sebastian Stan & More Represent The Studs at The Children's Monologues' Benefit!

James McAvoy is bulging through his shirt while posing for photographs at The Children’s Monologues Benefit held at Carnegie Hall on Monday (November 13) in New York City.

The 38-year-old actor was joined by Sebastian Stan, Andrew Garfield, Trevor Noah, Javier Munoz, Common, Lakeith Stanfield, Daveed Diggs and Jason Alexander at the event benefiting Dramatic Need – a charity that uses the arts to uplift children in South Africa and Rwanda.

The Children’s Monologues presented performances based on the stories of children growing up in Rammulotsi in the Free State. Children there were invited to describe a day they would never forget, which award-winning playwrights then adapted for the stage.

James has been keeping busy filming scenes for his upcoming film Glass, the sequel to Split.