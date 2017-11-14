Top Stories
Chad Michael Murray Responds to 'One Tree Hill' Showrunner's Harassment Allegations

Chad Michael Murray Responds to 'One Tree Hill' Showrunner's Harassment Allegations

Taylor Swift Performs 'New Year's Day' on 'Tonight Show' - Watch Now!

Taylor Swift Performs 'New Year's Day' on 'Tonight Show' - Watch Now!

Gigi Hadid Gets Her Family's Support at Glamour Women of the Year Awards!

Gigi Hadid Gets Her Family's Support at Glamour Women of the Year Awards!

How Often Do Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West See Their Surrogate?

How Often Do Kim Kardashian & Kanye West See Their Surrogate?

Tue, 14 November 2017 at 11:10 am

James McAvoy, Sebastian Stan & More Represent The Studs at The Children's Monologues' Benefit!

James McAvoy, Sebastian Stan & More Represent The Studs at The Children's Monologues' Benefit!

James McAvoy is bulging through his shirt while posing for photographs at The Children’s Monologues Benefit held at Carnegie Hall on Monday (November 13) in New York City.

The 38-year-old actor was joined by Sebastian Stan, Andrew Garfield, Trevor Noah, Javier Munoz, Common, Lakeith Stanfield, Daveed Diggs and Jason Alexander at the event benefiting Dramatic Need – a charity that uses the arts to uplift children in South Africa and Rwanda.

The Children’s Monologues presented performances based on the stories of children growing up in Rammulotsi in the Free State. Children there were invited to describe a day they would never forget, which award-winning playwrights then adapted for the stage.

James has been keeping busy filming scenes for his upcoming film Glass, the sequel to Split.

Just Jared on Facebook
james mcavoy sebastian stan more represent the studs at the childrens monologues 01
james mcavoy sebastian stan more represent the studs at the childrens monologues 02
james mcavoy sebastian stan more represent the studs at the childrens monologues 03
james mcavoy sebastian stan more represent the studs at the childrens monologues 04
james mcavoy sebastian stan more represent the studs at the childrens monologues 05
james mcavoy sebastian stan more represent the studs at the childrens monologues 06
james mcavoy sebastian stan more represent the studs at the childrens monologues 07
james mcavoy sebastian stan more represent the studs at the childrens monologues 08
james mcavoy sebastian stan more represent the studs at the childrens monologues 09
james mcavoy sebastian stan more represent the studs at the childrens monologues 10
james mcavoy sebastian stan more represent the studs at the childrens monologues 11
james mcavoy sebastian stan more represent the studs at the childrens monologues 12
james mcavoy sebastian stan more represent the studs at the childrens monologues 13
james mcavoy sebastian stan more represent the studs at the childrens monologues 14
james mcavoy sebastian stan more represent the studs at the childrens monologues 15
james mcavoy sebastian stan more represent the studs at the childrens monologues 16
james mcavoy sebastian stan more represent the studs at the childrens monologues 17
james mcavoy sebastian stan more represent the studs at the childrens monologues 18
james mcavoy sebastian stan more represent the studs at the childrens monologues 19
james mcavoy sebastian stan more represent the studs at the childrens monologues 20
james mcavoy sebastian stan more represent the studs at the childrens monologues 21
james mcavoy sebastian stan more represent the studs at the childrens monologues 22
james mcavoy sebastian stan more represent the studs at the childrens monologues 23
james mcavoy sebastian stan more represent the studs at the childrens monologues 24
james mcavoy sebastian stan more represent the studs at the childrens monologues 25
james mcavoy sebastian stan more represent the studs at the childrens monologues 26
james mcavoy sebastian stan more represent the studs at the childrens monologues 27
james mcavoy sebastian stan more represent the studs at the childrens monologues 28
james mcavoy sebastian stan more represent the studs at the childrens monologues 29
james mcavoy sebastian stan more represent the studs at the childrens monologues 30
james mcavoy sebastian stan more represent the studs at the childrens monologues 31
james mcavoy sebastian stan more represent the studs at the childrens monologues 32

Credit: Rob Kim, Joseph Marzullo; Photos: Getty, WENN
Posted to: Andrew Garfield, Common, Daveed Diggs, James McAvoy, Jason Alexander, Javier Munoz., Lakeith Stanfield, Sebastian Stan, Trevor Noah

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meek Mill's famous friends are demanding his release from prison - TMZ
  • You need to watch Taylor Swift's surprise performance - Just Jared Jr
  • Stephen Amell is supporting his Arrow co-stars after their executive producer is suspended for sexual harassment - TooFab
  • The Lord of the Rings is officially getting a TV series - The Hollywood Reporter
  • There are some new details about The Originals' final season - Just Jared Jr