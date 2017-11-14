Top Stories
Blake Shelton Is People's Sexiest Man Alive 2017!

Blake Shelton Is People's Sexiest Man Alive 2017!

Khloe Kardashian Covers Her Baby Bump While Filming at the Studio!

Khloe Kardashian Covers Her Baby Bump While Filming at the Studio!

Chad Michael Murray Responds to 'One Tree Hill' Showrunner's Harassment Allegations

Chad Michael Murray Responds to 'One Tree Hill' Showrunner's Harassment Allegations

How Often Do Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West See Their Surrogate?

How Often Do Kim Kardashian & Kanye West See Their Surrogate?

Tue, 14 November 2017 at 11:54 pm

Jamie Dornan & Wife Amelia Warner Dress Up for Charity Dinner

Jamie Dornan & Wife Amelia Warner Dress Up for Charity Dinner

Jamie Dornan wears a tuxedo while posing alongside wife Amelia Warner at the 2017 Sugarplum Dinner on Tuesday night (November 14) at The V&A in London, England.

The event was held to support the type 1 diabetes charity JDRF.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jamie Dornan

Jamie met up with fellow actors Jeremy Irvine and James Norton at the dinner.

People‘s Sexiest Man Alive was just announced, but we want to know who the fans would choose for the honor. Jamie is currently ranking second in our poll, which has over 300,000 votes already!
Just Jared on Facebook
jamie dornan wife amelia warner black tie 01
jamie dornan wife amelia warner black tie 02
jamie dornan wife amelia warner black tie 03
jamie dornan wife amelia warner black tie 04
jamie dornan wife amelia warner black tie 05
jamie dornan wife amelia warner black tie 06

Credit: David M. Benett; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Amelia Warner, James Norton, Jamie Dornan, Jeremy Irvine

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meek Mill's famous friends are demanding his release from prison - TMZ
  • You need to watch Taylor Swift's surprise performance - Just Jared Jr
  • Stephen Amell is supporting his Arrow co-stars after their executive producer is suspended for sexual harassment - TooFab
  • The Lord of the Rings is officially getting a TV series - The Hollywood Reporter
  • There are some new details about The Originals' final season - Just Jared Jr