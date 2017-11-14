Jamie Dornan & Wife Amelia Warner Dress Up for Charity Dinner

Jamie Dornan wears a tuxedo while posing alongside wife Amelia Warner at the 2017 Sugarplum Dinner on Tuesday night (November 14) at The V&A in London, England.

The event was held to support the type 1 diabetes charity JDRF.

Jamie met up with fellow actors Jeremy Irvine and James Norton at the dinner.

