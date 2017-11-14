Top Stories
Chad Michael Murray Responds to 'One Tree Hill' Showrunner's Harassment Allegations

Chad Michael Murray Responds to 'One Tree Hill' Showrunner's Harassment Allegations

Taylor Swift Performs 'New Year's Day' on 'Tonight Show' - Watch Now!

Taylor Swift Performs 'New Year's Day' on 'Tonight Show' - Watch Now!

Gigi Hadid Gets Her Family's Support at Glamour Women of the Year Awards!

Gigi Hadid Gets Her Family's Support at Glamour Women of the Year Awards!

How Often Do Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West See Their Surrogate?

How Often Do Kim Kardashian & Kanye West See Their Surrogate?

Tue, 14 November 2017 at 10:00 am

Jason Momoa Talks Lovingly About His Children: 'My Kids Are the Greatest Piece of Art'

Jason Momoa Talks Lovingly About His Children: 'My Kids Are the Greatest Piece of Art'

Jason Momoa is looking hot hot hot on the cover of Men’s Health‘s December 2017 issue, on newsstands on November 21.

Here’s what the 38-year-old Justice League star had to share with the mag:

On life before he was a parent: “I really can’t tell you what the hell I was doing before I had kids….Just wasting time. I think I was pretty reckless and definitely a bit out of control. Now I’m more focused. I probably love myself more and take care of myself more because I want to stick around.”

On how he wants to be remembered: “…I want to be remembered as, I hope, an amazing husband and a great father. My kids are the greatest piece of art. If I can pump them full of amazing stuff and surround them with beautiful art and music, then I’m going to live out my life watching them. They’re already way smarter and just way better than me. God, I love it. It’s beautiful. I want it to be the greatest thing I ever do: make good humans.”

On his musical instrument collection: “I told my wife: one woman, lots of toys!”

For more from Jason, visit MensHealth.com.

Just Jared on Facebook
jason momoa mens health 2017 december 01
jason momoa mens health 2017 december 02
jason momoa mens health 2017 december 03
jason momoa mens health 2017 december 04
jason momoa mens health 2017 december 05
jason momoa mens health 2017 december 06
jason momoa mens health 2017 december 07
jason momoa mens health 2017 december 08

Credit: Damian Bennett
Posted to: Jason Momoa, Magazine, Shirtless

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meek Mill's famous friends are demanding his release from prison - TMZ
  • You need to watch Taylor Swift's surprise performance - Just Jared Jr
  • Stephen Amell is supporting his Arrow co-stars after their executive producer is suspended for sexual harassment - TooFab
  • The Lord of the Rings is officially getting a TV series - The Hollywood Reporter
  • There are some new details about The Originals' final season - Just Jared Jr