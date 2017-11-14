Jason Momoa Talks Lovingly About His Children: 'My Kids Are the Greatest Piece of Art'

Jason Momoa is looking hot hot hot on the cover of Men’s Health‘s December 2017 issue, on newsstands on November 21.

Here’s what the 38-year-old Justice League star had to share with the mag:

On life before he was a parent: “I really can’t tell you what the hell I was doing before I had kids….Just wasting time. I think I was pretty reckless and definitely a bit out of control. Now I’m more focused. I probably love myself more and take care of myself more because I want to stick around.”

On how he wants to be remembered: “…I want to be remembered as, I hope, an amazing husband and a great father. My kids are the greatest piece of art. If I can pump them full of amazing stuff and surround them with beautiful art and music, then I’m going to live out my life watching them. They’re already way smarter and just way better than me. God, I love it. It’s beautiful. I want it to be the greatest thing I ever do: make good humans.”

On his musical instrument collection: “I told my wife: one woman, lots of toys!”

For more from Jason, visit MensHealth.com.