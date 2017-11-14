Jessica Chastain Reveals Why She Won't Go Out for 'Traditional Female Roles'

Jessica Chastain is on the cover of Town & Country magazine’s December/January issue, on newsstands November 21.

Here’s what the Molly’s Game star had to share with the mag:

On why she does not choose traditional female acting roles: “I am not one to go for traditional female roles, because I don’t think traditionally female characters are very interesting, and I don’t think they represent real life. I’m working hard to break free of stereotypes that the film industry has created and nurtured around women.”

On equal pay and what she will no longer accept: “If I’m in a situation where I have equal experience to the actor and my role is just as significant, there is no reason why I should be paid less. It’s not really part of my world anymore, because I just won’t accept it.”

On her mission to inspire young girls: “I believe that the energy you put into the world is what you get back, so I’m trying to put something positive out there, something to inspire girls and go into science, to run for office, to try to join the space program.”

For more from Jessica, visit TownandCountryMag.com.

FYI: Jessica is wearing Ralph Lauren Collection on the cover.