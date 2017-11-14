Top Stories
Chad Michael Murray Responds to 'One Tree Hill' Showrunner's Harassment Allegations

Taylor Swift Performs 'New Year's Day' on 'Tonight Show' - Watch Now!

Gigi Hadid Gets Her Family's Support at Glamour Women of the Year Awards!

How Often Do Kim Kardashian & Kanye West See Their Surrogate?

Tue, 14 November 2017

'Jimmy Fallon' Producer Reveals the Heartbreaking Story Behind Taylor Swift's Unscheduled Performance

'Jimmy Fallon' Producer Reveals the Heartbreaking Story Behind Taylor Swift's Unscheduled Performance

Taylor Swift wasn’t scheduled to perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night (November 13), but she did it anyway – as a tribute to Jimmy Fallon and his late mother, who died earlier this month.

Show writer and producer Mike DiCenzo‏ told the heartbreaking story of her performance of Reputation track “New Year’s Day” – and the shocking accidental lyrical connection to Jimmy and his mom – in a series of tweets that night.

“First, a quick word about Taylor Swift. She was not scheduled to do our show today. But we wanted something special for this first show back, so we asked her on a complete whim, since she had been in town doing SNL. She said yes with zero hesitation,” he wrote on Twitter.

“She sang ‘New Year’s Day.’ No one had heard it. Suddenly she sings the line, ‘Squeeze my hand 3 times in the back of the taxi.’ I nearly gasped. Tears. I think everyone in the audience started sobbing. I could see Jimmy silhouetted at his desk dabbing his eyes with a tissue. We all lost it. It was a beautiful coincidence in a beautiful performance. ‘Hold on to your memories, they will hold on to you,’ Taylor sang.”

“That hug between Jimmy and Taylor after the song was 100% real emotion. Whatever you think of Taylor, she did something beautiful for Jimmy and our show today, and we’re forever grateful.”

See his tweets below.
taylor jimmy

Credit: Andrew Lipovsky; Photos: NBC
Jimmy Fallon, Taylor Swift

