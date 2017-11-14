Top Stories
Tue, 14 November 2017 at 8:33 am

Jimmy Kimmel's 'Terrific Ten' Superhero Parody Features So Many A-List Celebs - Watch Now!

Jimmy Kimmel's 'Terrific Ten' Superhero Parody Features So Many A-List Celebs - Watch Now!

A parody trailer for Jimmy Kimmel‘s comic book he created when he was a kid, titled Terrific Ten, debuted on his show last night and not only is it hilarious, it’s also jam packed with celebs!

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Jennifer Aniston, Zach Galifianakis, Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, Jimmy‘s cousin Sal, Jon Hamm, Shaquille O’Neal, Ty Burrell, Billy Crudup, Jake Tapper and Wanda Sykes all appear in the parody trailer!

In honor of Jimmy‘s 50th birthday (which is today), Ben and director J.J. Abrams decided to surprise him with the special trailer. Watch below!
