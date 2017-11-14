Top Stories
Sophia Bush &amp; Hilarie Burton Support Sexual Harassment Claims Against 'One Tree Hill' Showrunner

Sophia Bush & Hilarie Burton Support Sexual Harassment Claims Against 'One Tree Hill' Showrunner

Taylor Swift Performs 'New Year's Day' on 'Tonight Show' - Watch Now!

Taylor Swift Performs 'New Year's Day' on 'Tonight Show' - Watch Now!

Gigi Hadid Gets Her Family's Support at Glamour Women of the Year Awards!

Gigi Hadid Gets Her Family's Support at Glamour Women of the Year Awards!

Usher &amp; His Wife Have a Message to His Herpes Accusers

Usher & His Wife Have a Message to His Herpes Accusers

Tue, 14 November 2017 at 4:30 am

Joe Manganiello & Sofia Vergara Spill on Their Thanksgiving Plans!

Joe Manganiello & Sofia Vergara Spill on Their Thanksgiving Plans!

Sofia Vergara and her husband Joe Manganiello have some big plans for Thanksgiving!

The couple originally wanted to have an intimate get together, but Joe just spilled that it’s recently become a much bigger occasion.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sofia Vergara

“It was supposed to be small, but now it’s gonna be gigantic,” he told Extra.

He added that since he and Sofia aren’t big cooks, it looks like Sofia‘s 26-year-old son Manolo will be taking over in the kitchen!

We can’t wait to see photos from this Thanksgiving holiday!

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Joe Manganiello, Sofia Vergara

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meek Mill's famous friends are demanding his release from prison - TMZ
  • You need to watch Taylor Swift's surprise performance - Just Jared Jr
  • Stephen Amell is supporting his Arrow co-stars after their executive producer is suspended for sexual harassment - TooFab
  • The Lord of the Rings is officially getting a TV series - The Hollywood Reporter
  • There are some new details about The Originals' final season - Just Jared Jr