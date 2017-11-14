Jordin Sparks Secretly Marries Dana Isaiah, Announces She's Pregnant!

Jordin Sparks is married – and also pregnant!

The 27-year-old singer married her 25-year-old beau Dana Isaiah in mid-July and they’re expecting their first child in the spring.

“We’re both really excited,” Jordin told People. “He’s been like, ‘I want to shout it from the mountain tops!’ We’re really proud to be married to each other and to be celebrating this.”

“It’s been really crazy because everything changes,” Jordin said of discovering she was pregnant in August. “Once we got over the initial shock of it, now again just like it is with the marriage, to be able to share that this amazing thing is happening, it’s such a great thing. We did this together!”

“I’m extremely grateful because life is nuts. This is the best part so far because I have [Dana] and I have this little one and I have a new family. I’m the most content I’ve ever been in my life,” she added.