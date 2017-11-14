Top Stories
Blake Shelton Is People's Sexiest Man Alive 2017!

Blake Shelton Is People's Sexiest Man Alive 2017!

Khloe Kardashian Covers Her Baby Bump While Filming at the Studio!

Khloe Kardashian Covers Her Baby Bump While Filming at the Studio!

Chad Michael Murray Responds to 'One Tree Hill' Showrunner's Harassment Allegations

Chad Michael Murray Responds to 'One Tree Hill' Showrunner's Harassment Allegations

How Often Do Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West See Their Surrogate?

How Often Do Kim Kardashian & Kanye West See Their Surrogate?

Tue, 14 November 2017 at 11:44 pm

Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Spend Time at Their Old Date Spot!

Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Spend Time at Their Old Date Spot!

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were spotted hanging out during the ultimate throwback date!

The super cute pair, who have been spending lots of time together, hit up Lake Balboa Park for a stroll on Monday afternoon (November 13) in Los Angeles.

One lucky fan caught the duo during their afternoon outing and snapped a quick pick of Justin and Selena, who looked so happy to be together!

The spot is a familiar area for the pair, who were photographed there back in June of 2012 while enjoying some popsicles during a walk.

Check out the fan’s snap of Justin and Selena below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meek Mill's famous friends are demanding his release from prison - TMZ
  • You need to watch Taylor Swift's surprise performance - Just Jared Jr
  • Stephen Amell is supporting his Arrow co-stars after their executive producer is suspended for sexual harassment - TooFab
  • The Lord of the Rings is officially getting a TV series - The Hollywood Reporter
  • There are some new details about The Originals' final season - Just Jared Jr