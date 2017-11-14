Kate Middleton Supports Fellow Pregnant Moms at Rescheduled Family Action Visit!

Kate Middleton is all smiles as she makes her way out of the Hornsey Road Children’s Centre after visiting Family Action on Monday (November 14) in London, England.

The 35-year-old Duchess of Cambridge, who is pregnant with her third child, met with families during the rescheduled visit to see the family and parental support services provided.

The Hornsey Road Children’s Centre provides a welcoming environment for expectant and new mothers, a place for children to play and mental health support to parents, as well as offering antenatal and postnatal services. One of the charities providing support services is Family Action.

Kate was originally scheduled to visit back in September but had to reschedule due to her coping with severe morning sickness.

FYI: Kate is wearing a cream coat from designer Goat.