Top Stories
Chad Michael Murray Responds to 'One Tree Hill' Showrunner's Harassment Allegations

Chad Michael Murray Responds to 'One Tree Hill' Showrunner's Harassment Allegations

'Jimmy Fallon' Producer Reveals the Heartbreaking Story Behind Taylor Swift's Unscheduled Performance

'Jimmy Fallon' Producer Reveals the Heartbreaking Story Behind Taylor Swift's Unscheduled Performance

Sam Heughan &amp; Caitriona Balfe React to X-Rated 'Outlander' Subtitle Mishap!

Sam Heughan & Caitriona Balfe React to X-Rated 'Outlander' Subtitle Mishap!

How Often Do Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West See Their Surrogate?

How Often Do Kim Kardashian & Kanye West See Their Surrogate?

Tue, 14 November 2017 at 9:41 am

Kate Winslet & Justin Timberlake Meet Up for Secret 'Wonder Wheel' NYC Screening!

Kate Winslet & Justin Timberlake Meet Up for Secret 'Wonder Wheel' NYC Screening!

Kate Winslet keeps it cool and casual as she makes her way inside a special screening of her latest film Wonder Wheel on Monday evening (November 13) in New York City.

The 42-year-old actress was followed closely behind by her co-stars Justin Timberlake and Juno Temple as they promoted the upcoming Woody Allen movie.

Wonder Wheel tells the story of four characters whose lives intertwine amid the hustle and bustle of the Coney Island amusement park in the 1950s.

Jim Belushi and David Krumholtz also star in the film, set to hit theaters on December 1 – Check out the official posters and images here!
Just Jared on Facebook
kate winslet justin timberlake meet up for secret wonder wheel nyc screening 01
kate winslet justin timberlake meet up for secret wonder wheel nyc screening 02
kate winslet justin timberlake meet up for secret wonder wheel nyc screening 03
kate winslet justin timberlake meet up for secret wonder wheel nyc screening 04
kate winslet justin timberlake meet up for secret wonder wheel nyc screening 05
kate winslet justin timberlake meet up for secret wonder wheel nyc screening 06
kate winslet justin timberlake meet up for secret wonder wheel nyc screening 07

Photos: Backgrid USA, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Juno Temple, Justin Timberlake, Kate Winslet

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meek Mill's famous friends are demanding his release from prison - TMZ
  • You need to watch Taylor Swift's surprise performance - Just Jared Jr
  • Stephen Amell is supporting his Arrow co-stars after their executive producer is suspended for sexual harassment - TooFab
  • The Lord of the Rings is officially getting a TV series - The Hollywood Reporter
  • There are some new details about The Originals' final season - Just Jared Jr