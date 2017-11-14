Kate Winslet & Justin Timberlake Meet Up for Secret 'Wonder Wheel' NYC Screening!

Kate Winslet keeps it cool and casual as she makes her way inside a special screening of her latest film Wonder Wheel on Monday evening (November 13) in New York City.

The 42-year-old actress was followed closely behind by her co-stars Justin Timberlake and Juno Temple as they promoted the upcoming Woody Allen movie.

Wonder Wheel tells the story of four characters whose lives intertwine amid the hustle and bustle of the Coney Island amusement park in the 1950s.

Jim Belushi and David Krumholtz also star in the film, set to hit theaters on December 1 – Check out the official posters and images here!