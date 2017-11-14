Top Stories
Blake Shelton Is People's Sexiest Man Alive 2017!

Blake Shelton Is People's Sexiest Man Alive 2017!

Khloe Kardashian Covers Her Baby Bump While Filming at the Studio!

Khloe Kardashian Covers Her Baby Bump While Filming at the Studio!

Chad Michael Murray Responds to 'One Tree Hill' Showrunner's Harassment Allegations

Chad Michael Murray Responds to 'One Tree Hill' Showrunner's Harassment Allegations

How Often Do Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West See Their Surrogate?

How Often Do Kim Kardashian & Kanye West See Their Surrogate?

Tue, 14 November 2017 at 9:55 pm

Kate Winslet & Justin Timberlake Pick the Same Designer for 'Wonder Wheel' NYC Screening!

Kate Winslet & Justin Timberlake Pick the Same Designer for 'Wonder Wheel' NYC Screening!

Justin Timberlake suits up on the red carpet for the special screening of his movie Wonder Wheel on Tuesday (November 14) at the MoMA in New York City.

The 36-year-old entertainer was joined at the event by co-stars Kate Winslet, Juno Temple, Jim Belushi, and director Woody Allen.

Kate and Justin happened to pick the same designer – Tom Ford!

Wonder Wheel will hit theaters on December 1.

FYI: Kate is wearing a Tom Ford dress. Justin is wearing a Tom Ford suit, shirt, tie, and pocket square with Salvatore Ferragamo shoes. Juno is wearing a Dior dress and bag.

25+ pictures inside of Kate Winslet, Justin Timberlake, and more at the screening…

Just Jared on Facebook
kate winslet justin timberlake wonder wheel screening 01
kate winslet justin timberlake wonder wheel screening 02
kate winslet justin timberlake wonder wheel screening 03
kate winslet justin timberlake wonder wheel screening 04
kate winslet justin timberlake wonder wheel screening 05
kate winslet justin timberlake wonder wheel screening 06
kate winslet justin timberlake wonder wheel screening 07
kate winslet justin timberlake wonder wheel screening 08
kate winslet justin timberlake wonder wheel screening 09
kate winslet justin timberlake wonder wheel screening 10
kate winslet justin timberlake wonder wheel screening 11
kate winslet justin timberlake wonder wheel screening 12
kate winslet justin timberlake wonder wheel screening 13
kate winslet justin timberlake wonder wheel screening 14
kate winslet justin timberlake wonder wheel screening 15
kate winslet justin timberlake wonder wheel screening 16
kate winslet justin timberlake wonder wheel screening 17
kate winslet justin timberlake wonder wheel screening 18
kate winslet justin timberlake wonder wheel screening 19
kate winslet justin timberlake wonder wheel screening 20
kate winslet justin timberlake wonder wheel screening 21
kate winslet justin timberlake wonder wheel screening 22
kate winslet justin timberlake wonder wheel screening 23
kate winslet justin timberlake wonder wheel screening 24
kate winslet justin timberlake wonder wheel screening 25
kate winslet justin timberlake wonder wheel screening 26
kate winslet justin timberlake wonder wheel screening 27

Credit: Dave Alloca; Photos: Starpix/Just Jared
Posted to: Jim Belushi, Juno Temple, Justin Timberlake, Kate Winslet, Woody Allen

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meek Mill's famous friends are demanding his release from prison - TMZ
  • You need to watch Taylor Swift's surprise performance - Just Jared Jr
  • Stephen Amell is supporting his Arrow co-stars after their executive producer is suspended for sexual harassment - TooFab
  • The Lord of the Rings is officially getting a TV series - The Hollywood Reporter
  • There are some new details about The Originals' final season - Just Jared Jr