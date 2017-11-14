Keegan Michael Key Gets Engaged to Elisa Pugliese!

Keegan Michael Key is officially engaged!

The 46-year-old actor recently popped the question to his girlfriend Elisa Pugliese, according to E! News.

Keegan and Elisa, who is a Hollywood producer and director, first hit the red carpet together in March of 2016 but have kept their romance private.

The cute couple most recently shared a photo from an outing to the top of One World Observatory in New York City.

Keegan was previously married to Cynthia Blaise for more than 15 years, but the couple filed for divorce back in 2015.

Congratulations Keegan and Elisa!