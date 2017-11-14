Top Stories
Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Tour - Dates &amp; Venues Revealed!

Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Tour - Dates & Venues Revealed!

Who Is Your Choice for Sexiest Man Alive 2017? Vote Now!

Who Is Your Choice for Sexiest Man Alive 2017? Vote Now!

Charlie Hunnam Lets Out a Laugh in New Swoon-Worthy Photos!

Charlie Hunnam Lets Out a Laugh in New Swoon-Worthy Photos!

Usher &amp; His Wife Have a Message to His Herpes Accusers

Usher & His Wife Have a Message to His Herpes Accusers

Tue, 14 November 2017 at 1:04 am

Keegan Michael Key Gets Engaged to Elisa Pugliese!

Keegan Michael Key Gets Engaged to Elisa Pugliese!

Keegan Michael Key is officially engaged!

The 46-year-old actor recently popped the question to his girlfriend Elisa Pugliese, according to E! News.

Keegan and Elisa, who is a Hollywood producer and director, first hit the red carpet together in March of 2016 but have kept their romance private.

The cute couple most recently shared a photo from an outing to the top of One World Observatory in New York City.

Keegan was previously married to Cynthia Blaise for more than 15 years, but the couple filed for divorce back in 2015.

Congratulations Keegan and Elisa!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Elisa Pugliese, Keegan-Michael Key

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Did President Donald Trump really call Kim Jong-un "short and fat?" - TMZ
  • Chloe Moretz's boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham visited her on her NYC movie set! - Just Jared Jr
  • These five fan theories about Taylor Swift's Reputation will make you want to listen to the whole album again - TooFab
  • Justin Timberlake and Amy Adams sang Disney karaoke together at a bar! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone goofed around on the red carpet at the 2017 Governors Awards! - Just Jared Jr