Kim Kardashian Speaks Candidly About Using a Surrogate: 'It's Hard For Me'

Kim Kardashian spoke extensively about using a surrogate for her third child with Kanye West.

“Anyone that says or thinks it is just the easy way out is just completely wrong,” Kim told ET. “I think it is so much harder to go through it this way, because you are not really in control. And, you know, obviously you pick someone that you completely trust and that you have a good bond and relationship with, but it is still . . . knowing that I was able to carry my first two babies and not, you know, my baby now, it’s hard for me. It’s definitely a harder experience than I anticipated just in the control area.”

“That inner struggle is kind of hard, but I am just rolling with it,” Kim continued. “And it is what it is . . . I think it is definitely a different experience and I am blessed that I am able to this, and technology is the way that it is that we can do this. But it is still a process that you need to digest.”

Kim also spoke about how North, 4, and Saint, 23 months, feel about the new addition, coming sometime in the next two months. “They are excited. I mean, I don’t know if they don’t feel it as much because they don’t see my big belly and probably hear me complaining every two seconds. But we talk about it a lot. I think my son, I don’t know how he is going to react because he doesn’t get it yet, but my daughter is really excited,” Kim added.

