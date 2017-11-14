Top Stories
Tue, 14 November 2017 at 12:41 am

Kristen Stewart & Elizabeth Banks Honor Julianne Moore at MoMA Benefit

Kristen Stewart & Elizabeth Banks Honor Julianne Moore at MoMA Benefit

Kristen Stewart looked cute in a crop top at the 2017 Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit: A Tribute to Julianne Moore!

The 27-year-old Personal Shopper actress paired the white top with black and white patterned pants and a matching jacket at the event held at the Museum of Modern Art on Monday (November 13) in New York City.

Kristen snapped this pic with star of the night Julianne Moore as well as Elizabeth Banks.

Julianne dazzled in a black and silver strapless dress and diamond jewelry, and Elizabeth looked chic in head-to-toe white.

Julianne‘s husband Bart Freundlich, their 15-year-old daughter Liv, Christy Turlington, Jerry Seinfield, his wife Jessica, Michael J. Fox, his wife Tracy Pollan, Phoebe Tonkin, and Rachel Roy also stepped out to show their support.

“I love my mom,” Kristen said regarding her “work mom” Julianne during her speech. “No disrespect to my mom, but I wish you were my mom.”

FYI: Kristen is wearing Chanel. Elizabeth is wearing Emanuel Ungaro. Julianne is wearing Chanel. Phoebe is wearing Chanel.


