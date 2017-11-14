Top Stories
Blake Shelton Is People's Sexiest Man Alive 2017!

Khloe Kardashian Covers Her Baby Bump While Filming at the Studio!

Chad Michael Murray Responds to 'One Tree Hill' Showrunner's Harassment Allegations

How Often Do Kim Kardashian & Kanye West See Their Surrogate?

Tue, 14 November 2017 at 8:04 pm

Kylie Minogue Switches on the Covent Garden Christmas Lights in London!

Kylie Minogue Switches on the Covent Garden Christmas Lights in London!

Kylie Minogue is getting festive!

The Light Years pop icon looked fabulous as ever while turning on the Christmas lights in Covent Garden on Tuesday night (November 14) in London, England.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kylie Minogue

Forty mistletoe chandeliers with 700 glistening berries and nearly 100,000 pea lights lit up as Kylie pushed the button alongside celebrity guest Charlotte Tilbury and BBC Children In Need’s Pudsey Bear during the annual festive celebration.

During the event, guests were also treated to performances from the West End musical 42nd Street.
Getty
