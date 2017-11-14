Top Stories
Chad Michael Murray Responds to 'One Tree Hill' Showrunner's Harassment Allegations

Chad Michael Murray Responds to 'One Tree Hill' Showrunner's Harassment Allegations

'Jimmy Fallon' Producer Reveals the Heartbreaking Story Behind Taylor Swift's Unscheduled Performance

'Jimmy Fallon' Producer Reveals the Heartbreaking Story Behind Taylor Swift's Unscheduled Performance

Sam Heughan &amp; Caitriona Balfe React to X-Rated 'Outlander' Subtitle Mishap!

Sam Heughan & Caitriona Balfe React to X-Rated 'Outlander' Subtitle Mishap!

How Often Do Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West See Their Surrogate?

How Often Do Kim Kardashian & Kanye West See Their Surrogate?

Tue, 14 November 2017 at 1:31 pm

Lady Gaga, Nick Jonas & Shawn Mendes to Perform at American Music Awards 2017!

Lady Gaga, Nick Jonas & Shawn Mendes to Perform at American Music Awards 2017!

Lady Gaga, Nick Jonas and Shawn Mendes will perform at the 2017 American Music Awards!

The awards show revealed the news on Tuesday (November 14).

Gaga will perform “The Cure” live from her Joanne World Tour stop in Washington D.C. at Capital One Arena during the broadcast, while Nick will perform “Find You” at the show.

Shawn will be performing “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back.”

It’s all going down live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday (November 19) beginning at 8 pm EST on ABC.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Lady Gaga, Nick Jonas, Shawn Mendes

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meek Mill's famous friends are demanding his release from prison - TMZ
  • You need to watch Taylor Swift's surprise performance - Just Jared Jr
  • Stephen Amell is supporting his Arrow co-stars after their executive producer is suspended for sexual harassment - TooFab
  • The Lord of the Rings is officially getting a TV series - The Hollywood Reporter
  • There are some new details about The Originals' final season - Just Jared Jr