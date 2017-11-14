Lady Gaga, Nick Jonas & Shawn Mendes to Perform at American Music Awards 2017!

Lady Gaga, Nick Jonas and Shawn Mendes will perform at the 2017 American Music Awards!

The awards show revealed the news on Tuesday (November 14).

Gaga will perform “The Cure” live from her Joanne World Tour stop in Washington D.C. at Capital One Arena during the broadcast, while Nick will perform “Find You” at the show.

Shawn will be performing “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back.”

It’s all going down live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday (November 19) beginning at 8 pm EST on ABC.