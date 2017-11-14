Top Stories
Blake Shelton Is People's Sexiest Man Alive 2017!

Khloe Kardashian Covers Her Baby Bump While Filming at the Studio!

Chad Michael Murray Responds to 'One Tree Hill' Showrunner's Harassment Allegations

How Often Do Kim Kardashian & Kanye West See Their Surrogate?

Tue, 14 November 2017 at 11:30 pm

Mark Hamill Surprises Fans on 'Star Tours' at Disneyland! (Video)

Some lucky fans were given the ultimate surprise when Mark Hamill showed up on the Star Tours ride at Disneyland!

The parkgoers on the ride were informed that a special guest was about to board the ship when Mark, who plays Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars movies, popped in.

“The Force is strong with @HamillHimself he surprised guests on Star Tours @Disneyland,” the Star Wars account on Twitter posted.

Mark will be reprising his role alongside the late Carrie Fisher in the upcoming movie Star Wars: The Last Jedi.
