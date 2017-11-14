Top Stories
Sophia Bush &amp; Hilarie Burton Support Sexual Harassment Claims Against 'One Tree Hill' Showrunner

Taylor Swift Performs 'New Year's Day' on 'Tonight Show' - Watch Now!

Gigi Hadid Gets Her Family's Support at Glamour Women of the Year Awards!

Usher &amp; His Wife Have a Message to His Herpes Accusers

Tue, 14 November 2017 at 2:02 am

Mindy Kaling Says Goodbye to 'The Mindy Project' After Series Finale

Mindy Kaling Says Goodbye to 'The Mindy Project' After Series Finale

Mindy Kaling is saying an emotional goodbye to The Mindy Project.

The 38-year-old creator and star of the show took to her Twitter to write a heartfelt note about starting the series six years ago.

“Six years ago I created a show called #TheMindyProject and got to play the lead. Not the sassy friend or nagging wife. It completely changed my life,” Mindy wrote.

She added, “117 episodes later, it’s ending, on my own terms. That’s so rare, and I just want to say how grateful I am. Love forever, MK

The Mindy Project premiered on Fox in 2012, but was cancelled after three seasons. Soon after, it was picked up by Hulu and continued for three additional seasons.

Congratulations on an amazing series, Mindy!
