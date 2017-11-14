Nicki Minaj Is Ready to Break the Internet with 'Paper' Mag Cover

Three versions of Nicki Minaj appear on the cover of Paper magazine‘s “Break the Internet” issue.

The 34-year-old rapper was photographed by Ellen von Unwerth and styled by herself for a shoot in Miami, which will be featured in a 16-page editorial.

“To Break The Internet you have to have a big idea and an even bigger superstar, and Nicki Minaj is certainly that superstar. The best part is we didn’t get one Nicki, we got three,” said Drew Elliott, Paper’s creative director. “Paper always looks for ways to create culture instead of just report on it. Our media company sits at the center of where internet culture becomes pop culture, and Nicki is certainly a queen of disruption. This shoot was ambitious, imagine having to do three shoots to get one image, and Nicki lead the charge. Ellen von Unwerth brought her signature playful spirit to this shoot. The internet is the ultimate newsstand.”

