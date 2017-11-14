Nico Tortorella & Partner Bethany Meyers' Holiday Plans Affected By Family's Reaction to Polyamorous Relationship

Nico Tortorella and his partner Bethany Meyers have been open about their polyamorous relationship, but he’s now revealing that things have become tense with her family.

“Honestly, it’s kind of a sensitive topic right this second,” Nico told People. “Because of all the attention that the relationship has gotten recently, we are coming up to the holiday season and because of certain things that were said, Bethany and I are not necessarily, completely welcome in her family celebrations this year.”

“No, no, absolutely not,” Nico responded when asked if he regrets being so open. “It just means we have to talk about it more. There are millions of people in non-traditional relationships that get cut off from their families every single day and it’s not okay.”

“We’re gonna be in Chicago, big Thanksgiving celebration next week,” he says, laughing. “And then Bethany and I are headed to Peru for a few weeks before Christmas to go do some ayahuasca. I’m very excited. I did it last year — this is [Bethany’s] first time.”