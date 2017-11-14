Nicole Scherzinger Debuts Shorter Hair at MTV EMA After-Party

Nicole Scherzinger showed off her shorter locks at a 2017 MTV EMAs after-party!

The 39-year-old recording artist, who is currently a judge on The X Factor UK, was spotted attending the party at Tape nightclub on Sunday (November 12) in London, England.

She sported a white crop top, ripped jeans, and a matching denim jacket with fun graffiti details.

Nicole finished off her look with red heels, matching lipstick, and gold earrings.

“Red, White & Blue,” Nicole described the outfit on Instagram.

