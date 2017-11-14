Top Stories
Sophia Bush &amp; Hilarie Burton Support Sexual Harassment Claims Against 'One Tree Hill' Showrunner

Sophia Bush & Hilarie Burton Support Sexual Harassment Claims Against 'One Tree Hill' Showrunner

Taylor Swift Performs 'New Year's Day' on 'Tonight Show' - Watch Now!

Taylor Swift Performs 'New Year's Day' on 'Tonight Show' - Watch Now!

Gigi Hadid Gets Her Family's Support at Glamour Women of the Year Awards!

Gigi Hadid Gets Her Family's Support at Glamour Women of the Year Awards!

Usher &amp; His Wife Have a Message to His Herpes Accusers

Usher & His Wife Have a Message to His Herpes Accusers

Tue, 14 November 2017 at 7:30 am

Nicole Scherzinger Debuts Shorter Hair at MTV EMA After-Party

Nicole Scherzinger Debuts Shorter Hair at MTV EMA After-Party

Nicole Scherzinger showed off her shorter locks at a 2017 MTV EMAs after-party!

The 39-year-old recording artist, who is currently a judge on The X Factor UK, was spotted attending the party at Tape nightclub on Sunday (November 12) in London, England.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nicole Scherzinger

She sported a white crop top, ripped jeans, and a matching denim jacket with fun graffiti details.

Nicole finished off her look with red heels, matching lipstick, and gold earrings.

“Red, White & Blue,” Nicole described the outfit on Instagram.

10+ pictures inside of Nicole Scherzinger at the after-party…
Just Jared on Facebook
nicole scherzinger debuts shorter hairdo at mtv ema after party 01
nicole scherzinger debuts shorter hairdo at mtv ema after party 02
nicole scherzinger debuts shorter hairdo at mtv ema after party 03
nicole scherzinger debuts shorter hairdo at mtv ema after party 04
nicole scherzinger debuts shorter hairdo at mtv ema after party 05
nicole scherzinger debuts shorter hairdo at mtv ema after party 06
nicole scherzinger debuts shorter hairdo at mtv ema after party 07
nicole scherzinger debuts shorter hairdo at mtv ema after party 08
nicole scherzinger debuts shorter hairdo at mtv ema after party 09
nicole scherzinger debuts shorter hairdo at mtv ema after party 10
nicole scherzinger debuts shorter hairdo at mtv ema after party 11
nicole scherzinger debuts shorter hairdo at mtv ema after party 12
nicole scherzinger debuts shorter hairdo at mtv ema after party 13

Credit: Zibi; Photos: WENN
Posted to: Nicole Scherzinger

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meek Mill's famous friends are demanding his release from prison - TMZ
  • You need to watch Taylor Swift's surprise performance - Just Jared Jr
  • Stephen Amell is supporting his Arrow co-stars after their executive producer is suspended for sexual harassment - TooFab
  • The Lord of the Rings is officially getting a TV series - The Hollywood Reporter
  • There are some new details about The Originals' final season - Just Jared Jr