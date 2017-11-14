Top Stories
Sophia Bush &amp; Hilarie Burton Support Sexual Harassment Claims Against 'One Tree Hill' Showrunner

Taylor Swift Performs 'New Year's Day' on 'Tonight Show' - Watch Now!

Gigi Hadid Gets Her Family's Support at Glamour Women of the Year Awards!

Usher &amp; His Wife Have a Message to His Herpes Accusers

Tue, 14 November 2017 at 6:00 am

Paris Hilton & Boyfriend Chris Zylka Go Shopping With Her Chihuahua

Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka coupled up for a shopping date!

The 36-year-old businesswoman and the 32-year-old The Leftovers actor bought some items at Barneys New York on Sunday (November 12) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Paris carried her fashionable Chihuahua around as she shopped.

Paris rocked a black and white top, grey blazer, beige and black pants, and grey wedge boots, completing her look with a butterfly choker, cat-eye sunglasses, and a furry purse.

Paris recently visited Mexico City to donate items and help rebuild homes for earthquake survivors.
