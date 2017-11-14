Top Stories
Tue, 14 November 2017 at 1:38 am

Reese Witherspoon & Zendaya Are Teaming Up on New Film 'A White Lie'

Reese Witherspoon & Zendaya Are Teaming Up on New Film 'A White Lie'

Reese Witherspoon and Zendaya are joining forces for a new movie called A White Lie!

The 41-year-old Big Little Lies star and the 21-year-old Spider‑Man: Homecoming actress will both be producing the thriller via Reese‘s production company Hello Sunshine, Variety reports.

Zendaya will also star in the film, playing the first African-American woman to graduate from Vassar College.

The movie is based on Karin Tanabe’s book “The Gilded Years,” which tells “the true story of Anita Hemmings, a light-skinned, African-American woman who was the descendant of slaves and passed as white so she could attend Vassar during the 1890s. She’s pulled into her elite world where she’s treated as a wealthy, educated white woman who finds romance with a moneyed Harvard student.”

We can’t wait to check it out!
