Rose McGowan Arrested for Possession of Controlled Substance (Report)

Rose McGowan was reportedly arrested and then released on bond for charges stemming from felony possession of a controlled substance, The Blast reports.

It was reported last month that an arrest warrant was out for the 44-year-old actress, and the publication is now reporting that she turned herself in on Tuesday (November 14) in Virginia.

Officials said, “Ms. McGowan appeared in Loudoun County, Virginia, on November 14, 2017, to accept service of the Airports Authority Police arrest warrant, and she was released on a $5,000 unsecured bond.”

We’ve reached out to Rose‘s rep for a comment. We’ll update as more information is made available.