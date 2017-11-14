Sam Heughan & Caitriona Balfe React to X-Rated 'Outlander' Subtitle Mishap!

Outlander fans in Brazil were witness to a big mishap when subtitles for the show turned the dialogue X-rated!

“BrazilIan #Outlander fans were red-faced when local TV network translated EP.308 using a PORNO 🙊This caption reads: “Your **** is so big”🙈,” one vlogger wrote about a moment in the latest episode.

Stars Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan both tweeted about the incident!

“Read through Two – New Block starts manyana…. hopefully without Brazilian subtitles,” Caitriona tweeted out to her fans about the new block of episodes.

Sam wrote, “Not sure what Gabs had in mind… any truth to these vicious rumours @Writer_DG ??? ;)”