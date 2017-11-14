Top Stories
Chad Michael Murray Responds to 'One Tree Hill' Showrunner's Harassment Allegations

'Jimmy Fallon' Producer Reveals the Heartbreaking Story Behind Taylor Swift's Unscheduled Performance

Sam Heughan &amp; Caitriona Balfe React to X-Rated 'Outlander' Subtitle Mishap!

How Often Do Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West See Their Surrogate?

Tue, 14 November 2017 at 12:50 pm

Sam Heughan & Caitriona Balfe React to X-Rated 'Outlander' Subtitle Mishap!

Outlander fans in Brazil were witness to a big mishap when subtitles for the show turned the dialogue X-rated!

“BrazilIan #Outlander fans were red-faced when local TV network translated EP.308 using a PORNO 🙊This caption reads: “Your **** is so big”🙈,” one vlogger wrote about a moment in the latest episode.

Stars Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan both tweeted about the incident!

“Read through Two – New Block starts manyana…. hopefully without Brazilian subtitles,” Caitriona tweeted out to her fans about the new block of episodes.

Sam wrote, “Not sure what Gabs had in mind… any truth to these vicious rumours @Writer_DG ??? ;)”
Photos: Getty
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander, Sam Heughan

