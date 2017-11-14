Top Stories
Blake Shelton Is People's Sexiest Man Alive 2017!

Blake Shelton Is People's Sexiest Man Alive 2017!

Khloe Kardashian Covers Her Baby Bump While Filming at the Studio!

Khloe Kardashian Covers Her Baby Bump While Filming at the Studio!

Chad Michael Murray Responds to 'One Tree Hill' Showrunner's Harassment Allegations

Chad Michael Murray Responds to 'One Tree Hill' Showrunner's Harassment Allegations

How Often Do Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West See Their Surrogate?

How Often Do Kim Kardashian & Kanye West See Their Surrogate?

Tue, 14 November 2017 at 9:58 pm

Sofia Richie Gets Named Nip + Fab Skincare Ambassador!

Sofia Richie Gets Named Nip + Fab Skincare Ambassador!

Sofia Richie just received a special honor – she was named a Nip + Fab ambassador!

The 19-year-old model stepped out to celebrate the announcement on Tuesday (November 14) at Restaurant Ours in London, England.

Sofia looked chic in a in a black blazer with a plunging neckline and zipper details paired with matching trousers.

After the event, Sofia took to her Instagram to share the news with fans.

“Im the new ambassador for @nipandfab ! thanks for having me @mrsrodial #SofiaXNipAndFab #NipAndFab,” Sofia captioned an image from the party.

Sofia‘s boyfriend Scott Disick was in attendance at the event, but the couple were most recently spotted shopping together in LA.

A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on

Just Jared on Facebook
sofia richie nip fab ambassador 01
sofia richie nip fab ambassador 02
sofia richie nip fab ambassador 03
sofia richie nip fab ambassador 04
sofia richie nip fab ambassador 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Sofia Richie

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meek Mill's famous friends are demanding his release from prison - TMZ
  • You need to watch Taylor Swift's surprise performance - Just Jared Jr
  • Stephen Amell is supporting his Arrow co-stars after their executive producer is suspended for sexual harassment - TooFab
  • The Lord of the Rings is officially getting a TV series - The Hollywood Reporter
  • There are some new details about The Originals' final season - Just Jared Jr
  • meme

    what an honor! *rolls eyes*

  • kiley

    She reminds me of Khloe K…