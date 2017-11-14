Sofia Richie Gets Named Nip + Fab Skincare Ambassador!
Sofia Richie just received a special honor – she was named a Nip + Fab ambassador!
The 19-year-old model stepped out to celebrate the announcement on Tuesday (November 14) at Restaurant Ours in London, England.
Sofia looked chic in a in a black blazer with a plunging neckline and zipper details paired with matching trousers.
After the event, Sofia took to her Instagram to share the news with fans.
“Im the new ambassador for @nipandfab ! thanks for having me @mrsrodial #SofiaXNipAndFab #NipAndFab,” Sofia captioned an image from the party.
Sofia‘s boyfriend Scott Disick was in attendance at the event, but the couple were most recently spotted shopping together in LA.