Chad Michael Murray Responds to 'One Tree Hill' Showrunner's Harassment Allegations

Taylor Swift Performs 'New Year's Day' on 'Tonight Show' - Watch Now!

Gigi Hadid Gets Her Family's Support at Glamour Women of the Year Awards!

How Often Do Kim Kardashian & Kanye West See Their Surrogate?

Tue, 14 November 2017 at 9:03 am

Solange Knowles Is Honoree at Glamour's Women of The Year Awards 2017!

Solange Knowles shows off her fierce style while posing backstage at Glamour’s 2017 Women of The Year Awards held at Kings Theatre on Monday (November 13) in Brooklyn, New York.

The 31-year-old entertainer was joined at the event by Tove Lo, Iman, Jay Manuel and singer Billie Eilish.

Solange was an honoree at the annual ceremony, along with Gigi Hadid, Nicole Kidman, Samantha Bee, Patty Jenkins, and more.


A post shared by Solange (@saintrecords) on

FYI: Solange is wearing a Jean Paul Gaultier dress with Y/Project shoes. Tove is wearing Gucci. Iman is wearing a Christian Siriano dress.
Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Billie Eilish, Iman, Jay Manuel, Solange Knowles, Tove Lo

