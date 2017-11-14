Solange Knowles Is Honoree at Glamour's Women of The Year Awards 2017!

Solange Knowles shows off her fierce style while posing backstage at Glamour’s 2017 Women of The Year Awards held at Kings Theatre on Monday (November 13) in Brooklyn, New York.

The 31-year-old entertainer was joined at the event by Tove Lo, Iman, Jay Manuel and singer Billie Eilish.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Solange Knowles

Solange was an honoree at the annual ceremony, along with Gigi Hadid, Nicole Kidman, Samantha Bee, Patty Jenkins, and more.



A post shared by Solange (@saintrecords) on Nov 13, 2017 at 9:18pm PST

FYI: Solange is wearing a Jean Paul Gaultier dress with Y/Project shoes. Tove is wearing Gucci. Iman is wearing a Christian Siriano dress.