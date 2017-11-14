Taylor Swift Performs 'New Year's Day' on 'Tonight Show' - Watch Now!

Taylor Swift gave fans a huge surprise this evening – she performed one of her brand new songs on The Tonight Show!

The 27-year-old superstar took to the stage for the a live performance of her song “New Year’s Day!”

Taylor sat down at the piano to sing the heartfelt song and was accompanied by just an acoustic guitar and some backup singers.

Fans had no idea the late night show performance was coming, until host Jimmy Fallon teased an extremely special guest just hours before showtime.

Taylor‘s appearance was the first performance on the show since Jimmy returned following the passing of his mother.

Check out Taylor‘s entire performance below…