Taylor Swift Surprises Fans While Buying 'Reputation' in Target - Watch Now!

Taylor Swift just gave some Target shoppers the surprise of a lifetime!

The 27-year-old superstar continued her tradition of buying her album at Target by stopping by the store’s White Bridge location on Tuesday (November 14) in Nashville, Tenn.

“We have a tradition of going to Target to go buy the album so we’re gonna go do that,” Taylor said in her Instagram story.

Taylor and some of her band headed straight to the Reputation display but she was quickly noticed by tons of fans!

Taylor stopped to sign autographs for some adorable children, FaceTimed with fans, posed with Target employees and met with some listeners who had some pretty funny stories to tell her.

Watch it all go down in Taylor‘s Instagram story below…