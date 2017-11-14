Top Stories
Chad Michael Murray Responds to 'One Tree Hill' Showrunner's Harassment Allegations

'Jimmy Fallon' Producer Reveals the Heartbreaking Story Behind Taylor Swift's Unscheduled Performance

Sam Heughan & Caitriona Balfe React to X-Rated 'Outlander' Subtitle Mishap!

How Often Do Kim Kardashian & Kanye West See Their Surrogate?

Tue, 14 November 2017

Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Sells Over a Million Copies in Less Than A Week!

Taylor Swift‘s Reputation is still going strong!

The 27-year-old singer-songwriter’s latest studio album has sold over a million copies in its fifth day on the market, according to the latest report. The record is now on track to sell an estimated 1.5 million in its first week – and that’s all without putting the album on streaming services.

This will be Taylor‘s fourth album with a million-selling week – and likely her best sales week to date. 1989 debuted with 1.29 million sold in its first week in 2014. Reputation is also already the best-selling album of the year.

Congratulations, Taylor!
