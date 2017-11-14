Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Sells Over a Million Copies in Less Than A Week!
Taylor Swift‘s Reputation is still going strong!
The 27-year-old singer-songwriter’s latest studio album has sold over a million copies in its fifth day on the market, according to the latest report. The record is now on track to sell an estimated 1.5 million in its first week – and that’s all without putting the album on streaming services.
This will be Taylor‘s fourth album with a million-selling week – and likely her best sales week to date. 1989 debuted with 1.29 million sold in its first week in 2014. Reputation is also already the best-selling album of the year.
Congratulations, Taylor!