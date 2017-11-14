Top Stories
Sophia Bush &amp; Hilarie Burton Support Sexual Harassment Claims Against 'One Tree Hill' Showrunner

Taylor Swift Performs 'New Year's Day' on 'Tonight Show' - Watch Now!

Gigi Hadid Gets Her Family's Support at Glamour Women of the Year Awards!

Usher &amp; His Wife Have a Message to His Herpes Accusers

Tue, 14 November 2017 at 3:00 am

The Weeknd Meets Fans at Puma Pop-Up Shop in NYC!

The Weeknd Meets Fans at Puma Pop-Up Shop in NYC!

The Weeknd is getting back to work in the Big Apple!

The 27-year-old stepped out for a meet and greet with some lucky fans on Monday afternoon (November 13) in New York City.

The event was to celebrate the launch of The Weeknd‘s recent Puma x XO collection.

Over the weekend, the newly single entertainer was spotted out on a date with Justin Bieber‘s ex Yovanna Ventura.

The outing comes just a few weeks after The Weeknd‘s ex Selena Gomez was spotted spending time with Justin.

