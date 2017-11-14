The Weeknd Meets Fans at Puma Pop-Up Shop in NYC!

The Weeknd is getting back to work in the Big Apple!

The 27-year-old stepped out for a meet and greet with some lucky fans on Monday afternoon (November 13) in New York City.

The event was to celebrate the launch of The Weeknd‘s recent Puma x XO collection.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of The Weeknd

Over the weekend, the newly single entertainer was spotted out on a date with Justin Bieber‘s ex Yovanna Ventura.

The outing comes just a few weeks after The Weeknd‘s ex Selena Gomez was spotted spending time with Justin.