Tue, 14 November 2017 at 11:00 am

Tracee Ellis Ross to Host American Music Awards 2017!

Tracee Ellis Ross to Host American Music Awards 2017!

Tracee Ellis Ross has been announced as the host of this weekend’s 2017 American Music Awards!

“I am thrilled to host this special night which honors some of the greatest musical talents in our industry,” Tracee said in a statement. “And I’m especially thrilled to host this year when my mother is receiving the American Music Award for Lifetime Achievement.”

Tracee‘s mom, legendary singer Diana Ross, will receive the American Music Award for Lifetime Achievement during the ceremony!

The show will be airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 19, 2017 at 8:00pm ET on ABC. Just Jared will also be live blogging the show so stay tuned!
