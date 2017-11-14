Top Stories
Tue, 14 November 2017 at 8:37 pm

Watch Blake Shelton Reveal 'Sexiest Man Alive' to Adam Levine

Watch Blake Shelton Reveal 'Sexiest Man Alive' to Adam Levine

Blake Shelton is People‘s Sexiest Man Alive for 2017, an honor that his The Voice co-star Adam Levine received four years ago.

The news was revealed on The Voice on Tuesday (November 14) when Blake surprised Adam by showing him a giant version of the cover on a wall on the Universal lot.

“This is a great source of pride and, I win,” Blake said to Adam before showing him the cover.

“I am proud of you buddy, because I’m only friends with other SMAs,” Adam joked. Watch the video below.

Make sure to find out how Blake‘s girlfriend Gwen Stefani reacted to the news.
Photos: NBC, People
