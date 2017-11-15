Amber Heard Celebrates Australia's Vote to Legalize Same Sex Marriage at GQ Men of the Year Awards!

Amber Heard is celebrating Australia’s decision to legalize same-sex marriage via national postal survey!

The 31-year-old Justice League actress expressed her joy about the news while accepting her Woman of the Year Award during the GQ Men Of The Year Awards Ceremony at The Star on Wednesday (November 15) in Sydney, Australia.

“I accept this award on behalf of my dogs,” Amber joked before applauding Australia’s historic postal survey results. “I was on the plane [to Sydney] and the pilot came on the speaker… and said, by the way, we just got news that the vote came in… and the whole plane erupted in this chorus of applause’.”

‘Every single person on the plane clapped,” Amber continued. “I remember ten years ago I went to hold my girlfriend’s hand and I was told that was a death sentence in Hollywood. Ten years late the whole plane was clapping. It bought a tear to my eye – I feel very honoured and humbled.”