Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Reveals Gender of Her Third Child on 'Ellen'

Kim Kardashian Reveals Gender of Her Third Child on 'Ellen'

Sam Heughan &amp; Caitriona Balfe React to X-Rated 'Outlander' Subtitle Mishap!

Sam Heughan & Caitriona Balfe React to X-Rated 'Outlander' Subtitle Mishap!

Blake Shelton Is People's Sexiest Man Alive 2017!

Blake Shelton Is People's Sexiest Man Alive 2017!

Here's a Sneak Peek at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2017!

Here's a Sneak Peek at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2017!

Wed, 15 November 2017 at 10:07 am

Amber Heard Celebrates Australia's Vote to Legalize Same Sex Marriage at GQ Men of the Year Awards!

Amber Heard Celebrates Australia's Vote to Legalize Same Sex Marriage at GQ Men of the Year Awards!

Amber Heard is celebrating Australia’s decision to legalize same-sex marriage via national postal survey!

The 31-year-old Justice League actress expressed her joy about the news while accepting her Woman of the Year Award during the GQ Men Of The Year Awards Ceremony at The Star on Wednesday (November 15) in Sydney, Australia.

“I accept this award on behalf of my dogs,” Amber joked before applauding Australia’s historic postal survey results. “I was on the plane [to Sydney] and the pilot came on the speaker… and said, by the way, we just got news that the vote came in… and the whole plane erupted in this chorus of applause’.”

‘Every single person on the plane clapped,” Amber continued. “I remember ten years ago I went to hold my girlfriend’s hand and I was told that was a death sentence in Hollywood. Ten years late the whole plane was clapping. It bought a tear to my eye – I feel very honoured and humbled.”


(Wo)man of the year awards, here we are!! Hell yes

A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard) on

Just Jared on Facebook
amber heard celebrates australias vote to legalize same sex marriage at gq awards 01
amber heard celebrates australias vote to legalize same sex marriage at gq awards 02
amber heard celebrates australias vote to legalize same sex marriage at gq awards 03
amber heard celebrates australias vote to legalize same sex marriage at gq awards 04
amber heard celebrates australias vote to legalize same sex marriage at gq awards 05
amber heard celebrates australias vote to legalize same sex marriage at gq awards 06
amber heard celebrates australias vote to legalize same sex marriage at gq awards 07
amber heard celebrates australias vote to legalize same sex marriage at gq awards 08
amber heard celebrates australias vote to legalize same sex marriage at gq awards 09
amber heard celebrates australias vote to legalize same sex marriage at gq awards 10
amber heard celebrates australias vote to legalize same sex marriage at gq awards 11
amber heard celebrates australias vote to legalize same sex marriage at gq awards 12

Credit: Brendon Thorne, Zak Kaczmarek, Christopher Pearce; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Amber Heard

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Check out Ariel Winter's adorable childhood pic - TMZ
  • Austin Mahone shares an update on his next album - Just Jared Jr
  • American Horror Story: Cult's finale ended with a "nasty" twist - TooFab
  • Harvey Weinstein is being sued over an alleged 2016 rape - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Grant Gustin speaks out following The Flash showrunner's sexual harassment scandal - Just Jared Jr