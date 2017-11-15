Amber Heard Jets to Australia After 'Justice League' Premiere

Amber Heard has arrived Down Under!

The 31-year-old actress was spotted making her way through the Sydney Airport on Tuesday (November 14) in Sydney, Australia.

Just before jetting to Australia, Amber got glam for the premiere of Justice League in Los Angeles.

Amber had reason to celebrate once she arrived Down Under though, as that day the decision was made to legalize same-sex marriage.

“What an amazing day to land back in Australia! Another victory for love and equality as majority of Australians vote YES for the right for anyone to be able to marry. Congratulations!!!” Amber wrote on her Instagram.