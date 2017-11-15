Anna Faris & Boyfriend Michael Barrett Vacation in Venice!

Anna Faris and her boyfriend Michael Barrett are enjoying some time away on a vacation together!

The couple were seen on a boat ride in Venice, Italy on Wednesday (November 15). They were also seen strolling around the city and exploring while holding hands. They did a bit of window shopping that evening.

Anna and Michael met on the set of their movie Overboard, where she is starring and he is the cinematographer. They’ve been linked since September.

Anna and Chris Pratt announced their split over the summer.