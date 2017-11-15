Top Stories
Kim Kardashian's Latest Photo Shoot Is So Sexy!

Kim Kardashian's Latest Photo Shoot Is So Sexy!

Sarah Paulson Explains That Final Moment in 'American Horror Story: Cult'

Sarah Paulson Explains That Final Moment in 'American Horror Story: Cult'

Gal Gadot Responds to Rumors She'd Leave 'Wonder Woman' If Brett Ratner Remains On Board

Gal Gadot Responds to Rumors She'd Leave 'Wonder Woman' If Brett Ratner Remains On Board

Here's a Sneak Peek at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2017!

Here's a Sneak Peek at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2017!

Wed, 15 November 2017 at 1:56 pm

Anna Faris & Boyfriend Michael Barrett Vacation in Venice!

Anna Faris & Boyfriend Michael Barrett Vacation in Venice!

Anna Faris and her boyfriend Michael Barrett are enjoying some time away on a vacation together!

The couple were seen on a boat ride in Venice, Italy on Wednesday (November 15). They were also seen strolling around the city and exploring while holding hands. They did a bit of window shopping that evening.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Anna Faris

Anna and Michael met on the set of their movie Overboard, where she is starring and he is the cinematographer. They’ve been linked since September.

Anna and Chris Pratt announced their split over the summer.
Just Jared on Facebook
anna faris boyfriend venice 01
anna faris boyfriend venice 02
anna faris boyfriend venice 03
anna faris boyfriend venice 04
anna faris boyfriend venice 05

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Anna Faris, Michael Barrett

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Check out Ariel Winter's adorable childhood pic - TMZ
  • Austin Mahone shares an update on his next album - Just Jared Jr
  • American Horror Story: Cult's finale ended with a "nasty" twist - TooFab
  • Harvey Weinstein is being sued over an alleged 2016 rape - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Grant Gustin speaks out following The Flash showrunner's sexual harassment scandal - Just Jared Jr